After he was demobilised from the RAF William settled down in Benoni City, on the outskirts of Johannesburg. In his first year in South Africa, he worked in a gold mine, then joined the Vacuum Oil Company, which became the better-known Mobil Oil, as a Sales Representative. William became their Area Manager and managed their new depot in Benoni. On August 16, 1928 he married Janet Ostermeyer, they had three sons. In 1944 Willaim started his own garage business and held directorships in several companies, dealing in auto spares, tyre remoulds and even ice cream production. He was elected Mayor of the City of Benoni on three occasions in the early 1950s.