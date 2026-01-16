Meyn Eglos: Meyn – stones, Eglos - church
Mildir ha hanter dhe’n soth-est a Borthewstek (y’n Lysardh) yma krib dhrog-gerys, Meyn Eglos hy hanow, le may veu gwreckys lies gorhel dres an kansblethynnyow.
Devedhyans an hanow sowsnek yw son an hanow kernewek, heb mar, ha hanow da yw martesen rag tyller mar beryllus ha godrosus. ‘Meyn Eglos’ a’n jeves semlant moy salow, mes possybyl yw bos an ‘eglos’ ma an brassa karrek, kerghynnys gans hy horflan dhown ha dowrek.
Styryans aral yw martesen aga nester dhe Lannaghevran ha’y eglos, hir hy figdour, hag a warn marners erbynn danjer an karregi. Y’n vledhen 1835 y feu drehevys Golowji Penn Entenin may hallens lestri, a vynnens mos dhe Borth Aberfala, tremena Meyn Eglos yn salow, mes an koll a worholyon hag a vewnans a besyas dres an gansbledhen na.
Y’n dydhyow ma yth yw Meyn Eglos tyller pur dhe les rag sedhoryon a vynn diskudha gwreckys po godhvewnans morek marthys.
A mile and a half to the south-east of Porthoustock (on the Lizard) there is a notorious reef called the Manacles, where many ships were wrecked across the centuries.
The origin of the English name is the sound of the Cornish name, of course, and it is perhaps a good name for such a dangerous and threatening place. ‘Church of stones’ sounds safer, but it is possible that this ‘church’ is the biggest rock, surrounded by its deep and watery graveyard.
Another possible explanation is their proximity to St Keverne and its church, with its tall spire, that warns sailors against the danger of the rocks. In 1835 St Anthony’s Lighthouse was built so vessels that wanted to go to Falmouth Harbour could pass the Manacles safely, but the loss of ships and life continued through that century.
Nowadays the Manacles are a very interesting place for divers who wish to discover wrecks or wonderful marine wildlife.
