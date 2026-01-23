A RIGHT rollicking romp is promised by the Bugle Pantomime Group as they present Robin Hood.
The show is being staged at Bugle Village Hall from Saturday, January 31, to Saturday, February 7, with Anita Torres taking the role of Robin Hood.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Join us in the merry greenwood as our band of bold outlaws brings mirth, mischief and mayhem to the stage!
“Directed by our very own merrymakers Sarah Wilson and Christopher Terence Kellow, this year’s panto promises to be a right rollicking romp through Sherwood Forest – filled with hearty laughter, daring deeds and plenty of ‘Hark! What trickery is this?’ moments.
“All are welcome to witness the legend come to life – panto style!”
