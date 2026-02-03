CORNWALL’S biggest and most colourful, family-friendly fun run is returning to Newquay this summer.
Rainbow Run Cornwall is taking place at RAF St Mawgan in aid of Children’s Hospice South West on Saturday, June 20.
The charity has collaborated with local business Kernow Coatings, based in Penryn, as the main event sponsor. Local businesses Steve Andrews Tyres, Moose Toys, Biffa and Happy Days Nurseries are also joining on the day as paint station sponsors.
Anyone aged five years and over can join the fun and get covered in powder paint as they walk or run through the 8 different coloured paint stations along the 5km flat route.
More 1,500 participants taking part in last year’s event at RAF St Mawgan raised an incredible £107,000 to support CHSW’s Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell.
Event fundraiser, Kiley Pearce, said: “It is incredible that Rainbow Run is still attracting so many participants of all ages after 12 years. Alongside families making memories with their children, we see fitness groups and clubs taking part together, businesses using the day as a team-builder, and friends using it as an opportunity for a fun day out.
“What is so special is that the event continues to grow in terms of the sponsorship raised, which is down to the dedication and commitment of those taking part, who understand that by participating, they’re supporting their local children’s hospice. We thank RAF St Mawgan for allowing us to return each year to use the venue as the home of Rainbow Run!”
Tickets are on sale and there is an early-bird 30 per cent discount for a limited time only.
Participants are asked to raise £35 in sponsorship as an individual, or £93 as a family, and everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a special Rainbow Run medal.
Little Harbour supports over 110 families from across Cornwall and Plymouth through day visits to, and resilience stays at the hospice as well as home visits and virtual support. It costs around £4 million a year to run Little Harbour which relies almost entirely on voluntary donations.
