In 1871, aged 22, he was a builder’s clerk and living at the Bell Inn in Church Street, where his father had become the landlord. Back in 1832 William Makepeace Thackeray, author of Vanity Fair, arrived at the Bell Inn expecting to stay for a few days but, unfortunately there was no booking for him and instead, had to make his way to the Red Lion in Lower Lux Street, where he was expected.