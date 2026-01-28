We can all share in the wonderful inheritance God has for us through Jesus. Paul says in Ephesians chapter 1 vs 13-14, ‘And you also were included in Christ when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation. Having believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God’s possession – to the praise of his glory.’ What a wonderful inheritance with have in him, priceless!