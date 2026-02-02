The Health Select Committee I’m a member of is currently undertaking an ‘Inquiry into Healthy Eating and Weight Management’. The evidence we’re collecting is alarming. We can’t carry on like this. The way food processing companies effectively hide the unhealthy consequences of consuming their products — especially when promoted with dishonest healthy imagery — is a cause for considerable concern. The food processing industry is booming. And people in the UK are among the biggest consumers of ultra-processed food. In 2023, they made up 57 per cent of the calories consumed by the average adult and 65 per cent for children.