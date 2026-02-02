There are also some great community projects that are supporting our area to become more resilient during storms. I recently helped to plant trees with Cornwall Wildlife Trust near Pelynt. As well as providing fresh air and making our local environment more beautiful, trees are also great for flood defences because they slow the water flow and reduce flood risk. I’d like to thank all the volunteers for attending, and especially Merlin and Callum who helped to arrange the event. I’d encourage everyone to get involved where they can. Not only is it good to get out in the wonderful nature around us, but it’s also helping to make our communities more resilient.