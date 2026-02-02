I learned there are around 50 applications for every dental school place. We need to increase places, and attract Cornish dental students who will stay local. I have met with Cornwall College, and Peninsula Dental School, to see what can be done in this area. At this rate, it will take decades to clear the backlog, to fill desperately needed dental spaces in regions like ours. With over 1,000 people already signed up to our local petition, I’ll keep fighting for urgent national government reforms, so that patients here in North Cornwall can finally access the dental care they need. You can sign up by visiting bit.ly/dentistryNC if you haven’t added your name already.