AFTER the recent launch of our petition to end the dental crisis in Cornwall, I was pleased to meet with the chair of the British Dental Association, Eddie Crouch, to dig deeper into how we can make real progress.
I learned there are around 50 applications for every dental school place. We need to increase places, and attract Cornish dental students who will stay local. I have met with Cornwall College, and Peninsula Dental School, to see what can be done in this area. At this rate, it will take decades to clear the backlog, to fill desperately needed dental spaces in regions like ours. With over 1,000 people already signed up to our local petition, I’ll keep fighting for urgent national government reforms, so that patients here in North Cornwall can finally access the dental care they need. You can sign up by visiting bit.ly/dentistryNC if you haven’t added your name already.
On a separate note, I’ve once again raised concerns this week over the continued sewage discharges affecting beaches in Polzeath, Harlyn, Summerleaze, and many others. Despite the Prime Minister promising me a meeting with the Water Minister just a few weeks ago, that meeting is yet to happen. So while attending a Number 11 event for Cornish businesses this week, I took the opportunity to knock on the door of Number 10 and personally pressed the PM’s team for the meeting to finally be arranged. I was assured by his advisors that this will be chased up immediately, and I’ll keep residents updated as to when it is confirmed. The continued delay is simply not good enough.
This came in the same week the government published its long-awaited Water White Paper. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t go far enough to combat the scale of sewage dumping we face here in Cornwall.
I also joined calls this week for tougher action on the fly-tipping epidemic. A recent investigation revealed over 3,000 fly-tipping incidents took place in Cornwall last year, and I’ve seen a flood of complaints from constituents facing this environmental vandalism first-hand. That’s why I’m calling on the government to establish a national ‘fly-tipping hotline’, and task the National Crime Agency with targeting the criminal gangs behind it. Cornwall cannot become a dumping ground for industrial-scale waste.
Meanwhile, hospitality businesses across North Cornwall are unfortunately being left in limbo yet again, after the government’s partial climbdown on business rates. Despite promises, cafes, pubs and local shops have seen only limited relief. At my recent Business Breakfast in Camelford, one cafe owner told me they’ve reached the limit: “No one wants to pay £6 for a latte.” It’s clear we need much stronger, urgent measures to support rural businesses.
And finally, I was dismayed to hear again this week that the government will not provide compensation to the WASPI women affected by state pension age changes. I’ve raised their cases time and again in Parliament, and I will continue to do so until they get the recognition and justice they deserve.
