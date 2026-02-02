The challenge is not merely to preserve the international order as it once was, but to renew it, in a way that respects the rights of those most exposed to geopolitical competition. And when a strong friend attempts to bully, threaten and belittle those less strong, regardless of how long-standing historic relations may be, that puts that friendship at risk. The consequences of this crisis may well mean stronger and deeper ties with our closest neighbours, long-standing allies and our friends across Europe.