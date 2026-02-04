MUCH-LOVED mascots Mr and Mrs Pasty are crimped and ready to hit the road for Cornish Pasty Week – an event bringing a big boost to cooking in schools.
The annual celebration of Cornwall’s favourite food begins on Monday, February 23.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan will be the setting for the grand finale when the first Global Pasty Championships are staged there on Saturday, February 28.
Cornish Pasty Week, which is organised by the Cornish Pasty Association (CPA), aims to support the next generation of bakers through the Cornish Pasty Community Fund.
To date, Cornish Pasty Week has raised more than £35,000 to boost cooking and food skills in nearly 60 schools across Cornwall, helping to buy cookers, aprons and other equipment, grow ingredients, provide cookery sessions and fund food-related field trips.
Among those who have received funds raised last year is Camborne Science and International Academy, where there are plans to create and develop a school food garden.
The academy, working in partnership with Cornwall-based young people's charity RJ Working, is raising money for gardening tools, polytunnels, raised beds, and a food waste composting machine.
CPA chairman Jason Jobling said: “It’s exciting to think that spring is around the corner and the ninth edition of Cornish Pasty Week will soon be here.
“As well as celebrating our national dish, we’re delighted to be raising funds to promote cooking in schools, ranging from small primaries to big establishments such as Camborne, helping create experiences that children will remember for many years.
“Once again pasty makers and bakers will be pledging part of their pasty sales to the community fund. The initiative goes from strength to strength and our message to schools is that there is still time to apply.”
The CPA will be leading some of the activities at the Global Pasty Championships, supporting The Lost Gardens of Heligan at the event.
There will be an open competition complete with leaderboard to find the World’s Fastest Crimper. There will also be children’s pasty-making classes, led by the CPA, and Mrs and Mrs Pasty will be among the stars of the show.
Taking place on the Saturday before St Piran’s Day, the championships will boast a full, family-friendly programme of live Cornish and pasty-themed entertainment. The line-up is soon to be announced.
At the heart of the event is a contest to find the best pasties in the world, including categories for both traditional recipes as well as more outlandish creations, with each open to companies and individuals.
There are also junior categories, with young bakers being given the option to enter alongside an adult if they need help or want to use a cherished family recipe.
Entries to the Global Pasty Championships competition are still open. For more information and to register an entry, visit: www.heligan.com.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.