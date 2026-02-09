POLICE are investigating two burglaries in a Cornish town at properties that had been unoccupied for a prolonged period.
Both burglaries took place in the Holmbush area of St Austell on the same night.
St Austell Police said: “We are currently investigating burglaries at two residential properties. Both are suspected to have occurred during the evening of Tuesday, February 3, to the early morning of Wednesday, February 4. Both properties were unoccupied for a prolonged period of time.
“If you have any information to assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 50260029250.
“We would encourage residents to report any suspicious behaviour to the police. If you believe a crime is happening, like a house burglary or a theft, please call 999.”
