YOUNG people from across Cornwall have been given an insight into the world of policing through a work experience programme devised by Devon and Cornwall Police and hosted by Truro College.
A group of 20 students aged 16 to 18 met specialist police teams and took part in practical exercises and drills from January 26 to 30.
Guest appearances included Superintendent Jo Arundale, who welcomed the students on the first day; Chief Supt Scott Bradley, who spoke about his role and experience; and Inspector Sophie Curtis, who handed out certificates to the students at a ‘passing-out parade’.
Students also met passive drugs dog Skye, digital dog Annie and general-purpose police dog Dexter, while armed response officers showed them the kit they carry everyday as part of their uniform and in their vehicles. The drone team gave a demonstration of different drones, while the crime scenes team carried out an interactive session to show how they photograph clothing after a crime takes place.
The work experience was co-ordinated by Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Bex Steed from the neighbourhood policing team in collaboration with youth officers Gareth Hawken and Geoff Turner-Moore, and Citizens in Policing volunteer Gary King.
“This was a fantastic way to welcome in students and show them the variety of policing and a snapshot of potential career opportunities,” said PCSO Steed. “Even if policing isn’t the career for them, programmes like this are a great way for us to build positive attitudes and connections with young people, which we hope they’ll take into adulthood.
“We had great feedback, with one student commenting on how it’s opened their eyes to the work that goes on behind the scenes which the public may never see.”
Students aged 13 to 18 who would like more information about joining the Volunteer Police Cadets are invited to visit youth.devon-cornwall.police.uk
