A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen from a storage facility near Bodmin.
“The incident occurred on Thursday, January 22 at the facility which is located between Ruthernbridge and Nanstallon.
“A black pickup style truck was seen leaving the storage unit at around 9.10pm with the stolen Bateman trailer.
“If anyone has information about the incident or sees the Bateman trailer then we want to hear from you.
“Please contact us via 101 quoting 50260019264.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
