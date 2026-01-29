A COMMUNITY equestrian enterprise that provides horse-themed therapy and equine opportunities to young people has issued a plea for support after the recent storms demolished one of their barns.
Little Margate Equestrian Therapy Ponies, based in Cardinham said that it would welcome any support people can give as it tries to rebuild after the devastation caused to its facilities after the carnage wreaked by both Storm Goretti and Chandra.
The community organisation has become a fixture in the life of Bodmin and surrounding areas in recent years, with the increasingly popular equine assisted therapy proving invaluable in the support of children with additional needs in addition to the outreach events at schools, nursing homes, hospices and attending local events.
The damage to the equestrian centre is believed to comprise of a full barn on the equestrian therapy site, a large portion of the fencing at the sand school, an arena mirror, a roof on a block of stables and multiple fences.
Appealing for support from those who can, Little Margate Equestrian said that they were facing a situation where a lot of repairs were required at a time where there is no spare money available to pay for it.
They have set a target of £5,000 which will all go towards repairing the parts of the centre that were damaged.
A spokesperson for Little Margate Equestrian said: “Our incredible fundraising team have so kindly taken the time to put together a ‘Just Giving’ page to help us repair the damage we suffered from Storm Goretti and the following storms.
“Storm Goretti hit us badly taking down a full barn on our therapeutic centre site, a large portion of our sand school fence, one of our arena mirrors, lifted a roof on a block of stables and took down heaps of fencing. There are huge, huge repairs that need doing to keep us operating and absolutely no spare money to get these repairs done.
“Thanks so much to all of you for your support, whether you have anything spare to donate or not.”
A spokesperson for the fundraising team added: “We're raising £5,000 to support Little Margate Equestrian & Little Margate Therapeutic Centre. Storm Goretti caused devastating damage to both the equestrian centre and the therapy centre and with the following storms also causing lasting damage they desperately need our help. The unexpected repair costs are totally unreachable and we are desperate to help.
“Any money raised will help to repair not only the damage done to the Equestrian Centre but also the Therapeutic Centre. The repairs will benefit all members of the riding school, pony club members, sharers, occasional riders, therapy centre members and more.
“With the ever rising costs of running such an establishment, this unexpected damage cost is far from affordable and that is why we are reaching out to all members and animal lovers amongst our community to help us raise the funds to carry out the repairs.
“We are eternally grateful for your help.”
