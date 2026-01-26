PETER KOVACS, 44, of Tolcarne Road, Newquay has been given a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing a 12-year-old child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity and discussing the child seeing an image of what he claimed to be his genitals, and instructing the child to take a picture of her genitals from under her school skirt last May. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children and his use of the internet.