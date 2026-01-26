CAUSED DEATH WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRUGS
MARK GRIFFITHS, 41, of Lower Glebelands, Altarnun has been given a 54-month prison sentence at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of Jacob Griffiths and causing serious injury to Melissa Griffiths by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drugs and without insurance on the B3254 at Yeolmbridge in June 2023. He was banned from driving for five years.
ASSAULT
CHRISTOPHER WHITEHEAD, 43, of Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in Newquay on 13 October occasioning her actual bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman the same day. He will be sentenced on 24 February and was released on conditional bail not to contact any prosecution witnesses.
DEAN MOHAMMED, 35, of Quintrell Close, Quintrell Downs pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Newquay on 6 December. He was sent to prison for 18 weeks because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and was ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.
JOE GRIBBEN, 21, of River Walk, St Austell who had pleaded not guilty to assaulting two police officers at St Austell Bus and Railway Station on 12 March has had the case discontinued.
MATTHEW BRADFIELD, 50, of Tolcarne Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Camborne on 15 January. He was sent to prison for 12 weeks because of his poor record including assaulting a police officer a few months ago and was ordered to pay £250 compensation.
HARRY COLE, 25, of Gilbert Close, St Stephen pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling a woman at College Green, St Austell on 4 September and assaulting a woman by beating at Carmarthen Road, Plymouth on 26 September. He was also charged with strangling his victim between 27 July and 28 September. Sentence was adjourned and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall and was put on a daily 8pm to 8am curfew to remain at his bail hostel in North Road West, Plymouth and not to contact his victim.
RYAN GALE, 33, of Diana Close, Sidcup pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening violence towards another at Callington in October 2024 and to assault, shoplifting and drug offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order in Kent. He was sent to prison for 16 months. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting and threatening to kill a man and threatening him with a knife at Urban Terrace, Callington – these charges will remain on file.
MATTHEW PENFOUND, 19, of Broadclose Hill, Bude pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting two men and a woman, inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man and possessing offensive weapons, a baseball bat and a knife, at St Olafs Road, Stratton on 18 July. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 24 February.
SEX OFFENCES
PETER KOVACS, 44, of Tolcarne Road, Newquay has been given a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing a 12-year-old child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity and discussing the child seeing an image of what he claimed to be his genitals, and instructing the child to take a picture of her genitals from under her school skirt last May. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children and his use of the internet.
JONATHAN DOME, 48, of Trekenning Road, St Columb pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at an address in St Austell, Hendra Holiday Park, Newquay and Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, recording another person without their consent doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification and to possessing extreme pornographic images of a person performing intercourse with a pig and a dog. He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman, touching a girl aged under 13 in a sexual way and sexually assaulting a woman. The case was adjourned until 30 March and he was released on conditional bail not to enter specified roads in St Austell and Truro, go to a school in St Austell or contact four people.
JOSHUA BEST, 31, of Roslyn Close, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman in St Austell in June 2022. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 27 February.
BRADLEY FITZPATRICK, 21, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to making the most serious category A videos of a child as well as category C images in May 2022. He will be sentenced on 6 February and was released on conditional bail with a daily 8pm to 8am curfew and he must not contact prosecution witnesses.
ANDREW WILLIAMS, 62, of Church View, Menheniot has been sent to prison for 20 years after he was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping and sexually assaulting a woman.
TERENCE ROUND, 79, of Leabrook Cottage, Tower Hill, St Giles on the Heath, was given a four-year prison sentence at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. He was made subject to a 20-year sexual prevention order restricting his contact with any girl aged under 16.
GUN CRIME
CHRISTOPHER ALMAND, 19, of Fore Street, Liskeard/Station Road, Helston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing an imitation firearm, namely a toy replica handgun, at the B&M store at Liskeard on 30 October, to possessing a knife in a public place at Quintrell Downs on 30 January and to aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving on the road between Penzance and Quintrell Downs on 30 January when he continued to drive after the vehicle had been damaged by a stinger. He was sent to prison for 15 months and banned from driving for 22 months.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
FRANCIS BELLO, 58, of Woodland Way, Gunnislake pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in coercive behaviour between January 2021 and September 2025 by threatening violence, financial control, isolation from friends and demeaning his victim and not guilty to, at Gunnislake on 25 February, assaulting a woman and destroying three wedding rings. His case was adjourned until 13 February for sentence and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim.
SHERIDAN GOATCHER, 47, of Bagbury Road, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in coercive behaviour towards a woman between 2010 and 2024 by tracking her movements, making financial decisions, controlling tasks and using violence. Her trial will be held on 13 July and she was given conditional bail not to enter a road in Bude or contact her alleged victim.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
IMOGEN ADAMS, 31, of Minorca Lane, Bugle was made subject to a 21-day domestic violence protection notice on 20 January not to threaten or contact a man.
MICHAEL HARRIS, 35, of High Street, Camelford was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 21 January not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Redruth.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
JASON PAGET, 39, of Dale Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a cosh, on Chester Road, Newquay in September 2020. He will stand trial on 13 July and was remanded on conditional bail not to contact witnesses.
BURGLARY
PETER GOODENOUGH, 45, of NFA pleaded guilty to burgling a property in Chestnut Grove, Bodmin with intent to steal and threatening to smash the windows on 18 January and possessing 0.26 grams of cannabis. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison because of his prolific record of offending including identical burglary offences and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman or attend Chestnut Grove, Bodmin until 20 January 2030.
HARASSMENT
JO FARWELL, 42, of Montgomery Road, Penwithick was remanded in custody after she breached a restraining order by attending Penwithick fish and shop and contacting a woman she was prohibited from contacting by an order imposed by Bodmin magistrates in October 2024. She is also charged with using threatening behaviour at Montgomery Road, Penwithick on 2 January. Her case was adjourned until 3 February.
DRUG OFFENCES
GEORGI GEORGIEV, 19, of NFA, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing 1.193 grams of cocaine in Newquay on 17 January with intent to supply. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 17 February.
ABBEY CURTIS, 24, of Dutson Road, Launceston pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to conspiring to supply cannabis at Launceston and concealing/converting/transferring criminal property, namely money, between August 2016 and November 2025. Her case was adjourned until 27 April. She was put on a 7pm to 7am daily curfew to live and sleep each night at Dutson Road.
MILO BUNYARD, 29, of Ferndale Terrace, Launceston pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to conspiring to supply cannabis at Launceston and concealing/converting/transferring criminal property, namely money, between August 2016 and November 2025. His case was adjourned until 27 April and he was remanded in custody.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
MICHAEL MCGREENE, 36, of NFA, Liskeard pleaded guilty to damaging windows at a property in Well Lane, Liskeard on 21 December. He was given an 18-month custodial sentence.
THEFT
KAWANIE LEWIS, 38, of Kings Court, Fore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to stealing steaks worth £40 from Aldi in St Austell on 24 November. She was ordered to pay £40 compensation, a £16 surcharge and £85 costs and fined £40.
BREACH OF ORDER
HARRY HAMILTON, 25, of St Mary’s Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a non-molestation order by attending an address he was prohibited from attending. He will be sentenced on 31 March and was released on conditional bail to live and sleep each night at his Newquay address and prohibiting him from entering an area of Truro which will be monitored with a GPS tag and he is banned from contacting a woman.
DARREN LE’ROY JONES, 37, of Castle Park, Castle-an-Dinas, St Columb has been given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after he breached a community order imposed for disclosing a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of the individual and harassed his victim by assaulting her, loitering outside and visiting her home and sending text messages.
HARRY GREER, 25, of NFA, St Austell had his bail revoked after his broke his bail conditions on 19 January by going to Penarwyn Road, St Blazey and contacting a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He was on bail facing a charge of criminal damage at the woman’s home on 9 November. He was due back in court yesterday (27 January).
DANGEROUS VEHICLE
HARVEY ALDRIDGE, 23, of Trebursye Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident when damage was caused to property, leaving a vehicle on the B3254 at Yeolmbridge in a position involving danger of injury to others and driving with 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 last February. Sentence was adjourned until 3 June to tie up with other cases.
DRINK DRIVE
THOMAS LAWS, 44, of Edgcumbe Gardens, Newquay pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for an offence, using a car without insurance and possessing cocaine on the M4 at Chippenham in Wiltshire on 30 July. He was banned from driving for 48 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
GEORGE MOORBY, 24, of Tamar Terrace, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving at Carland Cross on 30 December with 43 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
