CORNWALL is set to receive a significant financial boost to help residents facing hardship, with £8.3-million allocated for 2026/27 under the Government’s new Crisis and Resilience Fund (CRF).
Anna Gelderd, South East Cornwall MP, said the funding would come as a “welcome relief” for families struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living pressures.
“I know the new Crisis and Resilience Fund will be a welcome relief for many people who have been struggling with the cost of living across South East Cornwall,” she said. “I am glad the government has made the process simpler through a multi-year settlement, which will provide reassurance for families across our area.”
The CRF will launch in April, replacing the Household Support Fund, which is due to end in March. Crucially, the new fund will be ringfenced and guaranteed for three years, allowing councils and support organisations in Cornwall to plan services with greater certainty.
Cornwall’s allocation is expected to total more than £24.7-million across the three-year programme, with £8.3-million in 2026/27 followed by £8.2-million in each of the following two years. That represents an increase on the £7.98-million the county received under the Household Support Fund in 2024/25.
The fund will be administered by Cornwall Council and used to support households in crisis with essentials such as food, energy bills, emergency housing costs and day-to-day living expenses. It will also support preventative services designed to help families avoid future hardship.
Truro and Falmouth MP Jayne Kirkham said: “Thankfully, this government not only extended this funding and gave it certainty for the next three years, but replaced it with the ring-fenced Crisis and Resilience Fund to support struggling families.”
From April 1, councils will be required to publish delivery plans and open applications to the public, ensuring support reaches those who need it most.
