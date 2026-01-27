OPENREACH says recent storms have caused the most severe damage to its network in Cornwall in recent memory, with engineers continuing round-the-clock efforts to restore phone and broadband services following a series of storms.
The telecommunications provider said widespread damage was caused by Storms Chandra, Goretti and Ingrid, with fallen trees, damaged poles and downed overhead cables affecting both copper and full-fibre networks across the county.
Hundreds of additional engineers and specialist crews have been deployed from across the South West and other parts of the UK to help with the recovery effort. While the majority of customers are now back online, a small number of communities remain disconnected.
Openreach said difficult weather conditions are continuing to slow progress. High winds and gusts are preventing engineers from safely carrying out critical overhead work, such as replacing aerial cables and installing new poles. The use of hoists has been restricted for safety reasons, with further disruption expected as Storm Chandra brings more unsettled weather over the coming days.
All non-critical work across Cornwall has been paused to ensure resources are focused entirely on storm-related repairs. Engineers are prioritising vulnerable customers, who are identified through service providers to ensure they are reconnected as quickly as possible.
Openreach has urged anyone still affected to report faults to their service provider, which can provide updates and, in some cases, arrange alternative connectivity during outages. Members of the public are also being encouraged to report visible network damage, such as loose overhead cables or damaged poles.
The company said some outages were initially caused by power cuts, which can impact network equipment relying on mains electricity. While backup generators and batteries are in place, customers are advised to contact their provider if services do not automatically return once power is restored.
