A MAIN road in St Blazey is currently closed after a burst water main caused part of the road to sink.
A section of Station Road on the A3082 remains shut in both directions due to the burst, which is between Middleway and Church Street.
Some residents and businesses are without water as repair work by South West Water continues on the pipe, which is undermining the road.
St Blazey is still feeling the aftermath of Storm Chandra, particularly at the local football club ground which is still underwater thanks to the recent weather.
Flooding has also impacted businesses in the area, such as Highway Garages, who have been left “devastated” after flood water tore through their premises on the Tywardreath Highway.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.