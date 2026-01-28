THE owners of a family-run business in St Blazey have been left “devastated” after flood water tore through their premises during Storm Chandra.
Highway Garages, based at the Tywardreath Highway, felt the full wrath of the storm, leaving the business owners having to pick up the pieces.
“Our family business has been devastated today”, said Kelly Retallick. “The floods tore through our premises with a force we could never have imagined, and the new flood defence scheme offered us no protection at all.
“We are heartbroken to share that we have lost the majority of our customer contact information along with so much of what we’ve worked for.
“We’re asking for your patience, your understanding, and your support as we try to piece things back together.”
