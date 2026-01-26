A JOBCENTRE in Cornwall has plans to expand its support for jobseekers, strengthen partnerships with employers and deliver more opportunities during 2026.
Paul Trueman, speaking on behalf of St Austell Jobcentre, said: “2026 is set to be a big year for us. Our team is focused on building even stronger connections with businesses and helping even more jobseekers find the right roles.
“We’re planning a full programme of in-person and online jobs fairs and we’re continuing to work closely with employers – some of whom will be recruiting directly from our jobcentre.
“A great example of how this is working is where our work coaches in St Austell have helped customers succeed with Pathways to Work support.
“A veteran claimant who had been long-term unemployed was referred to the people hub who also signposted him to the veterans support group to provide him with the right level of support related to his current circumstances.
“The claimant was happy to receive the help he desperately needed, and his work coach is helping him obtain a new laptop to help him complete online courses to increase skills and confidence which will move him closer to work.
“Pathways to Work offers a range of personalised support to help people get into or back into employment. Support helps to overcome any obstacles including health which may be preventing them from gaining employment. A dedicated work coach helps to grow confidence and gain skills. There is also a budget to help barriers such as travel and clothing.
“We’ll be expanding our specialist support, including tailored events for young people and the over-50s, while growing our links with employers. These partnerships will help us move people into jobs faster.
“Our youth hub will continue to play a vital role in supporting young people as they navigate the world of work.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.