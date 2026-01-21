A NEW initiative aimed at tackling social exclusion and opening doors to construction careers has launched in Plymouth as part of Willmott Dixon’s social value commitment during the build of Derriford Hospital’s new Emergency Care Building.
The Building Lives Academy, officially launched this month, is a partnership between Willmott Dixon and Greenlight Training Ltd, supported by Sphere Solutions, Seetec, and regional recruitment and supply chain partners.
The programme offers entry-level qualifications, hands-on work experience, and employability support to people who are economically inactive or face barriers to employment.
Participants receive guidance on CV writing, job applications, and interview techniques, alongside training to gain a Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card and qualifications such as a Level 1 Certificate in Construction Operations or Health and Safety at Work.
Each cohort will train 10 to 15 local residents, with tailored courses running throughout the construction programme. Graduates will be supported into work placements with Willmott Dixon and its supply chain, creating a direct pathway into employment.
Philip from Launceston, one of the first participants, said: “It’s nice to have something in place to help people improve their lives. I have dyslexia and, at times, it’s been hard – that’s a reality for a lot of people. I’m enjoying the training and hope to get my CSCS card and a job.”
Nicki Collas, deputy director of the Future Hospital Programme at University Hospitals Plymouth, said: “This initiative, a first of its kind for Plymouth, is a brilliant example of using the size and scale of our construction programme to positive effect. We are hugely grateful to Willmott Dixon and Greenlight for providing the facility and resources, which will help improve lives within our city.”
The new Emergency Care Building will replace Derriford’s 50-year-old department with modern facilities, transforming urgent and emergency care across the South West peninsula.
