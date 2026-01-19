A SALTASH firefighter has reached a significant milestone after completing a key stage of her operational training.
Firefighter Kim Barber has successfully passed her Approved to Ride course at Saltash Community Fire Station, allowing her to respond to emergency incidents as a fully operational member of the crew.
The achievement follows several weeks of intensive on-station training and preparation.
Colleagues praised Kim’s commitment and professionalism throughout the process, saying: “Your hard work, commitment and positive attitude have really shone through – and we’re delighted to have you officially on the run with us.”
The completion of the course marks an important step in Kim’s firefighting career, strengthening the station’s ability to respond to emergencies across Saltash and surrounding areas.
