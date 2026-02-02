POLICE have confirmed details of an incident that led to a road closure on the A30 on Sunday, February 1.
The westbound carriageway of the A30 saw delays after an Audi was involved in an incident on the dual carriageway.
Police have said they believe the vehicle aquaplaned on the road, which also saw the fire service and ambulance service attend.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This was a car aquaplaning. One person suffered minor injuries. Road cleared by 2.45pm.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Bodmin and Launceston attended a single vehicle RTC on the A30 Westbound between Temple and Temple Tor.
“Three casualties were treated at the scene by SWAST and the crews made the scene and vehicle safe.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.