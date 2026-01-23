THE new A391 link road is now fully open, marking a major improvement for connectivity between St Austell and the A30. This long-awaited project promises smoother journeys, reduced congestion and safer village roads by diverting heavy traffic away from residential areas.
As your local councillor, I welcome the completion of this vital infrastructure and the benefits it brings to our community. However, I still have reservations about certain aspects of the scheme. The bridleway requires further attention to ensure it meets the needs of walkers, cyclists and horse riders, and there is a noticeable lack of seating along the route for those who want to enjoy the improved landscape.
These details matter because they affect how inclusive and accessible the development is for everyone. I will continue to raise these points with Cornwall Council and push for enhancements that make the link road not just a transport improvement but a community asset.
If you share these concerns or have other ideas for improving Penwithick and Boscoppa, please get in touch. Together, we can make sure this progress benefits all residents.
