THE new A391 link road is now fully open, marking a major improvement for connectivity between St Austell and the A30. This long-awaited project promises smoother journeys, reduced congestion and safer village roads by diverting heavy traffic away from residential areas.

As your local councillor, I welcome the completion of this vital infrastructure and the benefits it brings to our community. However, I still have reservations about certain aspects of the scheme. The bridleway requires further attention to ensure it meets the needs of walkers, cyclists and horse riders, and there is a noticeable lack of seating along the route for those who want to enjoy the improved landscape.

The new A391 link road is now fully open after works were completed. (Picture: Andrew Townsend)
These details matter because they affect how inclusive and accessible the development is for everyone. I will continue to raise these points with Cornwall Council and push for enhancements that make the link road not just a transport improvement but a community asset.

If you share these concerns or have other ideas for improving Penwithick and Boscoppa, please get in touch. Together, we can make sure this progress benefits all residents.