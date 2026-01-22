Karn bre: karn – crag, tor, cairn; bre - hill
what3words - ///hosts.jolt.canal
Nans yw hwegh mil (6,000) bledhen anedhys veu Karnbre, ker neolithek a-varr, mes hi yw hwath eghen a gevrin hendhyskansek. Kowansow re dhiskudhas taklow neolithek mes ynwedh pythow dhyworth an Osow Brons, Keltek ha Romanek. War dopp an bre yma ‘kastel’, drehevys a-dro dhe 1379 avel chapel omres dhe Sen Mighal.
1790 y feu an drehevyans kedreylyas yn ‘folli’ gans an teylu Basset hag o desinyes dhe vos usyes avel ostyans helghi ha kevewyans. Lemmyn yth yw an kastel bosti.
Kastel Karnbre yw gwrys dhyworth men growan ha possybyl yw, meyn dhyworth an ker neolithek derowel a veu ynkorforys yn y fosow. Yma dhodho peswar tourik, treven gresel ha krenellys afinus. Brassa rann an byldyans a veu drehevys yn syth war bili bras an vre ha digompes yw y array rag bos kehavel dhe’n veyn euthyk bras. Y vraster yw tri ugens (60) troos-hys gweyth deg (10), ogas lowr.
Six thousand years ago Carn Brea, a major Early Neolithic fortress, was inhabited, but it’s still somewhat of an archaeological puzzle. Excavations have revealed Neolithic remains but also items from the Bronze Age and Celtic and Roman times.
On the top of the hill there is a ‘castle’, built in about 1379 as a chapel dedicated to St Michael. In 1790 the building was converted into a ‘folly’ by the Basset family, designed to be used as a hunting and feasting lodge. Now the castle is a restaurant.
Carn Brea Castle is made of granite and it’s possible that stones from the original Neolithic fortress were incorporated into its walls. It has four turrets, a central building and decorated battlements. The majority of the structure was built directly onto the large boulders of the hill and its design is irregular to match the huge stones. It measures about 60 feet by 10.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation that promotes the use of the Cornish language. Visit www.speakcornish.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.