AS the days begin to lengthen just a little at the end of January and the start of February, I wonder if we dare to hope that winter is nearly at an end?
Shortly, on February 2, Christians will celebrate the feast of Candlemas. We read the story in Luke’s Gospel about Jesus being presented as a baby at the temple in Jerusalem, which was the custom for a first-born son.
Mary and Joseph met Anna and Simeon who recognised Jesus as the light of the world, which is why Christians in many traditions light and bless candles on this day.
Candlemas also occurs at the mid-point between the winter solstice and spring equinox and coincides with an earlier Celtic festival marking the turning of the year and return of the light.
So, the symbolism of lighting candles, the relief of longer hours of daylight and the first signs of spring all remind us that Jesus is the light that shines in the darkness, whether through unexpected and beautiful acts of kindness in a violent world, or through creation, as spring emerges with expectation once again.
If winter has felt depressing, especially in the aftermath of Christmas, then Candlemas can remind us of hope and brightness.
But what about those places in the world where violence and repression seem so dark and endless, situations that we feel so powerless to change? Perhaps, especially at these times, we can simply light a candle and pray for anyone who feels crushed by their circumstances or despairing in an intractable situation.
Together we can share the light and grow peace by reaching out, thankful for small daily blessings. Jesus really is the light, and a love that can never, ever, ever be extinguished or overcome.
Kathy Pope
Co-ordinator, Churches Together in Cornwall
