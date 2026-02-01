Detectives leading the hunt for 37-year-old Alexander Key, from Boscastle have said that while formal identification is yet to be carried out, they believe it to be his.
HM Coastguard were called at around 6.30pm on January 31 after the body of a man was found in the sea, with the person being declared deceased at the scene.
The family of Mr Key, who is understood to be the partner of the granddaughter of Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, have been informed.
Mr Key went missing from Boscastle on Saturday, January 24 and his disappearance led to an appeal for information on behalf of his family, with additional CCTV footage believed to be his last movements in the village released in a later update.
Devon and Cornwall Police have said that Mr Key’s family have thanked the officers assisting for the search for him in addition to HM Coastguard and have asked for privacy in light of the news.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police searching for a missing man from Boscastle have located the body of a man at Bude.
“Formal identification is yet to be carried out but officers believe the person to be 37-year-old Alexander Key who was reported missing on January 24.
“Mr Key’s family has thanked police and HM Coastguard for their efforts, along with all those who assisted in the search for him. They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. “
