THE East Cornwall Schools Cross Country competition has been forced to pull the plug on its February primary schools race after weeks of relentless rain.
Organisers said continuing wet weather, with more forecast over the next fortnight, has left ground conditions unsafe, while a road closure at the planned venue has added to the disruption. As a result, the popular race will not go ahead this month.
Hopes are now pinned on March, with organisers aiming to stage a final event if the rain eases and conditions improve. Schools and parents will be kept informed of any updates.
Despite the setback, the series has already seen strong turnouts, with earlier races – sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes and Pearn Estate Agents – held at Horningtops and at Cotehele.
