PHOTOGRAPHER Paul Williams took advantage of a break in the dreadful winter weather to capture some stunning aerial images on the northern fringes of St Austell.
Using a drone, Paul took photographs above the iconic Sky Tip, the Baal Pit at Scredda, St Austell Business Park and modern development at West Carclaze Garden Village.
The post-industrial terrain of pits, lakes and plateaus around the Sky Tip is continuing to evolve. More houses are being built and the new Sky Academy and Eden Project Nursery building is now alive to the sound of children taking part in lessons.
The Sky Tip at the former Great Treverbyn clay works site was once one of many such conical waste tips forming part of the so-called Cornish Alps.
