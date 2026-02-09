AROUND 500 tonnes of pre-loved items have been saved from skips and given a second chance thanks to shops at Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRCs).
From the everyday to the extraordinary, more than 100,000 pre-loved items have been sold through the Kernow Reuse Shops, which have been springing up across the Duchy over the last 18 months.
Run by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery, which manages Cornwall’s waste on behalf of Cornwall Council, the shops divert items from the waste stream to be reused or recycled.
The first Kernow Reuse shop opened at Truro HWRC in September 2024, and the latest shop in Helston was launched on February 4. There are further shops at St Erth, Bude, St Austell, Falmouth, United Downs and Launceston, with more to come this year.
The shops stock a variety of items including toys, sports equipment, furniture, homewares and electricals, which are all sold on at affordable prices.
Cllr Loic Rich, Cornwall Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “It’s fantastic so many pre-loved items are being given a new lease of life - 500 tonnes is a huge milestone, and shows just how popular the shops have become.
“It’s brilliant that we now have eight reuse shops across Cornwall and I’m looking forward to seeing more open in the coming months.”
SUEZ renew manager Becky Parry said: “In just over a year, Kernow Reuse shops are creating new opportunities for reuse, supporting the circular economy, and helping residents save money and reduce waste. Their success highlights public support for reuse initiatives and shows how reuse can deliver environmental, social and economic benefits to the area.”
SUEZ regional manager Craig Mouatt added: “Our mission is to inspire individuals to think about how they consume and reuse resources. It reflects our shared commitment to sustainability, reducing waste, and giving valuable items a second life.”
