ST AUSTELL photographer Paul Williams has been capturing natural beauty and evolving scenes around the Sky Tip to the north of the town.
Paul, who uses a drone to help frame stunning images, said: “There’s a lovely showing of gorse up at the Sky Tip and the surrounding areas of Carclaze.”
New building is also taking place near the Sky Tip, with one of the prominent structures under construction being a new school at the first phase of the West Carclaze Garden Village.
The Sky Academy and Eden Project Nursery is being provided along with a play area and a sports pitch.
The Sky Tip at the former Great Treverbyn clay works site was once one of many such conical waste tips forming part of the so-called Cornish Alps.