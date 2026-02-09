Workshed Collective Market
SATURDAY, February 7 saw the first, monthly, Workshed collective market held at the old cattle market in Liskeard.
The market is organised by Alisha Brown of Looe Valley Plants, an energetic young lady who always has a smile on her face and a 'glass three-quarters full' attitude; how could it not be a huge success?
The weather was very kind, well at least compared to the downpours we have endured in recent days and weeks, and a number of local traders set out their stalls ready for the 10am start selling their range of home made gluten free cookies, cakes and hot drinks.
Saturday morning for me is a 9am start for my regular, three-hour, breakfast show broadcast live from our studio, just a stones-throw for the market, and so, after I wrapped up at midday, I made my way down see Alisha only to be greeted by the sound of Liskeard and Looe Radio blasting out to traders and visitors alike as it had, I was told, been doing all morning, I do hope I was well-behaved!
Alisha told me she, and the stall holders, were very happy with the public support for the first event and they are all keen to make the Collective Market a success and a regular feature in Liskeard on the first Saturday of each month, the next being March 7 at 10am - well worthy of a note in your diary!
Echo Centre Liskeard
The Echo Centre is a unique service supporting local people with physical disability, brain injury, cognitive impairment and long-term health conditions and also providing respite opportunities for family and carers in a purpose built facility in Barras Place.
I was first introduced to the work of the centre by councillor, and former mayor, Jane Pascoe who told me that whilst the centre is firmly established local awareness of this marvellous facility is limited, something which we hope we can help to change.
Cllr Pascoe and myself will be visiting the Echo Centre this week to see the work they do and offer our support.
The centre is open Monday to Friday, 9.30am until 3.30pm.
Liskeard and Looe Foodbank
The food bank provides emergency food and practical support to local people in their hardest times and works with local partners to get those people the right help to survive.
They are constantly in need of your generous support so if you are able to help with food donations the current shopping list includes; tinned sweetcorn, tinned food, dog food/biscuits, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, jam/spreads, pasta/bake sauce, baked beans, spaghetti, tinned fish and instant noodles.
Claire Hall - studio interview
My next, live studio, interview will introduce my guest Claire Hall, who is not only the proprietor of Sweet Pea Holistic Healing at East Looe Quay but also a prolific author!
Claire has published forty-two short story books which deal with a wide range of, what I would simply call 'life encounters.'
I will announce the interview date once confirmed.
