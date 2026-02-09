LOSTWITHIEL is set to shine a spotlight on women’s creativity next month with a vibrant new exhibition at Elaine Foster-Gandey Art.
Running from Friday, March 6 to Friday, March 20, the show coincides with International Women’s Day and brings together a diverse group of women working across textiles, performance and mixed media.
The exhibition opens with a private view on March 6 from 5pm to 8pm at 15 Queen Street, Lostwithiel.
Visitors will have the chance to hear the participating artists discuss their work, enjoy readings from local female poets, and mingle over drinks and snacks. The event is open to all.
The exhibition features a remarkable mix of talent, from Elaine Foster-Gandey herself, known for her innovative textile and mixed media creations, to Rosie James, whose delicate textile work captures a unique blend of tradition and contemporary design.
Celebrated UK textile artist Cas Holmes adds her distinctive voice, while multidisciplinary artist and activist Jenni Dutton brings an experimental edge to the show.
Self-taught artist Sue Spence contributes textured, layered pieces, and Denise Watts demonstrates her mastery of the traditional craft of lace making.
Complementing these contemporary works, WI Cornwall lends vintage banners and artefacts, creating a dialogue between historical activism and today’s female-led artistic practice.
Together, the artists offer a rich, multi-dimensional celebration of women’s creativity and community.
For International Women’s Day itself (March 8), the gallery hosts a full day of pampering, workshops, and performances from 12pm to 6pm, with a suggested donation of £25 – or pay what you can – to keep the activities accessible to all.
The exhibition will be open Wednesday to Friday, 10am–5pm, and Saturday, 10am–3pm, giving visitors plenty of opportunity to explore the works of these inspiring women.
The exhibition promises a dynamic celebration of women’s creativity, blending textiles, performance, and history while honouring women’s achievements, both past and present.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.