A CORNISH village is set to come alive later this month as it hosts ‘Rock the Bells’, a concert raising funds for the restoration of St Cleer’s historic church bells.
The six bells in the church tower are set to be replaced with a full peal of ten, and the evening promises music, storytelling, and community spirit to help make it happen.
The event is organised and headlined by local duo Chris Bashford and Caralinda Booth, who form half of the band Ides of Sedition.
Chris said: “We offered to organize this concert to help boost the bells restoration fund because it is important to keep such a magnificent tradition alive.”
All performers are giving their time for free, with proceeds going directly to the restoration project. “It’s wonderful that these artists are willing to chip in for the community,” Chris added.
The evening kicks off with Sue Field, a Liskeard-based storyteller and former St Cleer resident. Sue, known for her work with Mazed Tales, will share Cornish folklore, including a special story about church bells.
“The village holds a special place in my heart and my tales on the night will be mainly from around St Cleer and there will be a Cornish folk tale about church bells,” she said.
Next on stage is Martha Woods, a composer, singer, and fiddle player from Lostwithiel. Martha blends traditional instruments, local history and modern technology, performing across Cornwall and further afield, including Newcastle and Brittany.
The evening culminates with Ides of Sedition, blending 1977-style punk rock and indie electronica. The band will debut two new songs, one already tipped as a potential chart hit, ensuring a high-energy finale.
The concert takes place at St Cleer Church, with a licensed bar and a raffle featuring prizes from local businesses. .
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.