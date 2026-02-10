LISKEARD Young Farmers’ Club is inviting residents to give their gardens a boost while supporting good causes during its annual charity Dung Run on Saturday, February 21.
The popular fundraiser sees bags of well-rotted manure delivered directly to customers’ doors, just in time for spring gardening.
Cattle dung is available at £3 per bag or four bags for £10, while horse dung costs £4 per bag or three bags for £10.
All manure is fully rotted and suitable for use on gardens and allotments.
Orders can be placed by contacting Poppy Sowden on 07463 633178, with customers asked to provide their order details and delivery address.
All proceeds from the Dung Run will go to the British Heart Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and club funds.
Comments
