CALLINGTON Town Council has confirmed applications are now open for its latest round of council grant funding.
The scheme is aimed at supporting local community groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations delivering projects that strengthen the community, improve wellbeing and enhance local services.
Funding is available to a wide range of groups, including community and voluntary organisations, sports clubs, youth groups, and cultural and arts organisations. All projects must demonstrate clear community benefit and meet the council’s grant policy criteria.
Grants are awarded in two rounds each year. The closing dates for applications are May 31 and November 30, with submissions due to be discussed at the June and December full council meetings.
Application forms are available via the town council or online at www.callington-tc.gov.uk
