CONSULTANTS working for Aldi have postponed their appearance at a key Saltash town council meeting as opposition continues to mount over plans for a new supermarket at Burraton Park.
The developers were due to attend the town council’s planning and licensing committee meeting on February 17, but have now advised they need more time to review the large volume of responses received during the recent exhibition and consultation period.
The town council said Aldi’s consultants intend to attend a future committee meeting once they are in a position to provide “clearer and well-considered responses”.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the town council said: “Upon receiving confirmation of their new attendance date, we will add their presentation to the relevant Planning and Licensing Committee agenda.”
The delay comes amid growing public pressure following a high-profile protest last week at Burraton Park, where hundreds of residents gathered to oppose the proposed development. Youngsters from Saltash Rugby Club led the demonstration, holding placards and drawing loud support from passing motorists along Callington Road.
Many residents say they are not opposed to Aldi opening a store in Saltash, but argue Burraton Park, where youth teams train and play – and local use it as a recreational space, is the wrong location.
Residents have not been shy in raising their concerns about the loss of a valued green space, as well as the potential impact on the town centre, and the precedent set by developing council-owned greenfield land.
The site is currently owned by Cornwall Council with Aldi in the process of purchasing it. No formal planning application has yet been submitted.
Aldi says the £10-million proposal would create around 40 jobs and include parking, electric vehicle charging points and landscaping. Real Estate director Elliott Saunders said the company was reviewing feedback and would continue engaging with the community.
