PHASE one of a major £1.8-million refurbishment project at Saltash Leisure Centre has been completed, with the opening of new poolside changing rooms marking an important step in the transformation of the popular facility.
The newly-opened changing area includes five showers and an accessible toilet, providing significantly improved facilities for swimmers. Of the five showers, two have been designed specifically for families, one is fully accessible, and two are currently housed in temporary cubicles. These temporary units will be replaced by permanent communal showers during the next phase of the refurbishment programme.
In addition to the poolside improvements, customers are now being welcomed through an enhanced reception area, while upgraded staff office space is also fully operational. The improvements are already being felt by regular users of the centre, which has remained open throughout the works.
Saltash Leisure Centre is operated under the Better brand by GLL, the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs the centre alongside eight other leisure facilities across Cornwall on behalf of Cornwall Council. Work on the refurbishment began in mid-June and is being carefully phased to allow the centre to continue operating as normally as possible during construction.
Leisure centre manager Sharon Speed said the response from customers had been extremely positive.
“Everyone is delighted with the new changing rooms, with customers telling me it felt like Christmas,” she said. “We’re grateful for the patience people have shown while improvements are underway, and it’s great to see how much the new facilities are already being enjoyed.”
She added further upgrades are planned as the project continues: “The next phase will focus on upgrading the area that has been used as the walk-through to the pool. This will include new cubicle showers, communal showers, and improved gym and class facilities with changing pods, showers and toilets. It’s all very exciting and will make a big difference for our customers.”
The multi-million investment forms part of Cornwall Council’s wider estates transformation programme, which aims to make better use of public buildings by bringing multiple services together under one roof. As part of the scheme, Saltash Leisure Centre will also provide space for the Saltash registrar service, a local ‘Safe and Well Hub’, and meeting and work areas for Cornwall Council officers and elected members.
James Curry, GLL head of service, said the project would create long-term benefits for both the leisure centre and the wider community.
“Saltash Leisure Centre is well on its way to becoming the first community hub of its kind in Cornwall,” he said. “By bringing different services together in one location, we’re creating a sustainable and cost-effective solution that encourages greater use of the centre and makes it easier for people to access the services they need.”
He added minimising disruption remains a key priority while work continues. “The GLL team are doing everything they can to reduce inconvenience, and I’d like to thank both our staff and customers for continuing as normally as possible while the refurbishment progresses.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.