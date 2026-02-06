TALENTED Gabby McDowell is showing how apprenticeships can truly transform careers, as National Apprenticeship Week (February 9 to 15) kicks off across Cornwall.
The 21-year-old started her journey at Specsavers Saltash as an optical assistant and has since completed her Level 3 diploma, quickly becoming a familiar face in the locally owned and operated store. Now, she’s setting her sights on audiology, aiming to qualify as a hearing aid dispenser.
Reflecting on her experience, Gabby said: “The apprenticeship was really good for me because it gave me the opportunity to gain so much knowledge and learn in depth about what I was doing and why I would need to do particular things during the working days, building on practical and theoretical skills.
“I would definitely recommend apprenticeships to others because they allow you to work and learn at the same time, building experience in the workplace while getting a qualification. I enjoy learning, but I’m always keen to learn more, so the apprenticeship allowed me to do this.”
Gabby’s story comes as businesses across Cornwall highlight apprenticeship opportunities for young people.
Matt Morgan, retail director at Specsavers Saltash, praised Gabby’s achievements: “We’ve had huge success with Gabby as a result of her apprenticeship – and she really highlights to us the importance of developing young people.
“The ‘Optical Assistant Apprenticeship’ is a fantastic way to build an individual’s all-round skill set, covering all aspects of optics, contact lenses, and audiology.
“It provides local people who have no prior optical experience the opportunity to grow and develop into key team members who support the community with its eye and ear health needs.
“The support and guidance Gabby received from the apprenticeship team has been excellent, enabling her to achieve a distinction. This programme has not only strengthened her skills but also delivered real value to the business.”
