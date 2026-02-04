A POPULAR community group is gearing up for a year of growth, creativity and impact.
At the heart of Looe Shedders’ plans is the development of a permanent, eco-friendly workshop at Sclerder Abbey, which will provide members with a dedicated space to take on larger projects and expand their reach across the town.
The group has already made a tangible difference locally. Recent highlights include repainting and reassembling a two-storey wooden playhouse for Looe Primary School, creating a safe and imaginative play area for pupils, and crafting timber benches around a new fire pit for Looe Scouts, supporting outdoor learning, campfires, and community gatherings.
Even smaller projects, such as restoring a rocking motorcycle, help preserve local memories while offering enjoyment for generations to come.
Looking ahead, the group has an ambitious slate of projects. Plans include installing a friendship bench at Duloe Primary School to encourage inclusion, constructing a train-shaped planter in Mariner’s Gardens to celebrate the Looe Valley Railway, and restoring an automaton from Donald Pink’s puppet shop for display at Looe Museum, preserving a unique part of the town’s cultural heritage.
As demand for the Shedders’ skills continues to grow, the group is committed to taking on new practical and creative projects that deliver real benefits to the community. By combining craftsmanship, imagination and social connection, they are helping to strengthen Looe’s community spirit.
New members are always welcome, whether or not they consider themselves “handy” or creative. Skills can be learned, but friendship and impact are guaranteed.
With the permanent workshop on the horizon, Looe Shedders say they are poised to expand their reach, take on more ambitious projects and make an even bigger mark on the town in the months ahead.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.