COMMUNITY groups in Liskeard are being invited to a funding drop-in session taking place tomorrow (February 13) at Liskeard Library.
Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) will host the event between 1pm and 4pm, offering local organisations the chance to speak directly with Grants Officer Lucy DeGlanville about potential funding opportunities.
The session will spotlight the newly launched Lyskerrys Fund, which has been created specifically to support projects benefiting the Liskeard community. Groups will be able to find out whether their ideas are eligible and how the fund could help bring them to life.
Lucy will also provide practical advice on writing strong funding applications and explain how CCF can support projects at every stage. Community organisations of all sizes are encouraged to drop in and explore what funding may be available.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.