YMCA has confirmed it will end its management of Torpoint and Rame Community Sports Centre on March 31, citing an ongoing and unsustainable financial position that leaves the charity with no viable option to continue operations.
The decision comes after years of effort to secure investment and partnerships aimed at safeguarding the centre.
A YMCA statement said: “Continuing our operations at Torpoint has become impossible due to the ongoing and unsustainable financial position of the centre, which is forecast to only worsen. To safeguard the future of the YMCA’s wider charity work in the local area, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to terminate our lease with Torpoint Community College and step away from managing the facility after many years of supporting the local community.
“We want you to know this was not a decision made lightly or quickly. Over a long period, we have sought diligently to secure investment and partnership opportunities to protect the sustainability of this centre and make improvements that will benefit the whole Torpoint community.
“This included extensive discussions with the facility’s owners Torpoint Community College, and other community partners. However, despite our best efforts to find a way forward, no viable solutions have been forthcoming, leaving us with the only option of stepping away from our role of managing the facility.”
Staff at the centre are being consulted individually to discuss their circumstances, with the charity pledging full support during the transition. YMCA emphasised that it remains committed to assisting every member of staff throughout the process.
The charity’s main centre in Honicknowle, Plymouth, remains in a strong and sustainable position following significant modernisation and growth. Unfortunately, similar improvements at the Torpoint site were not feasible due to circumstances beyond the charity’s control.
The statement continued: “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to you and the entire Torpoint community, who have supported us throughout our tenure of the facility. Your commitment and loyalty as gym members, sports clubs, and centre users over the many years have been truly appreciated by the entire YMCA team.
“As a community charity, we deeply regret the loss of provision at this facility, knowing how vital it is to local residents. We sincerely hope that local support will allow for the continuity of these services after we depart, and we will look to assist in that process in any way possible.
“We will send out individual communications to Torpoint members regarding specific arrangements for memberships, direct debits, and reimbursements for any packages or bookings that extend beyond March 31.”
The announcement has saddened the local community with many residents taking to social media to share their disappointment, highlighting just how valued the centre has been over the years.
As a gesture of goodwill, Torpoint gym and class members can immediately access YMCA Plymouth facilities – with a 50 per cent discount for six months for those who choose to transfer their membership after the closure.
