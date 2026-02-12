The refurbished and restored graves honour six Saltash firefighters (Francis Brooking, 44, Stanley Crabb, 26, Alfred Crapp, 33, Bernard Jasper, 27, John Stanlake, 28, and Leslie Tibbs, 31), who were killed on April 22, 1941, in King Street, Devonport, during what remains the largest single loss of life for the fire brigade in England and Wales in any one incident during the war.