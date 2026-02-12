FINAL preparations are underway for the official unveiling of the restored graves of six Second World War firemen at St Stephen’s Churchyard in Saltash, as organisers prepare to mark the 85th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed their lives.
The refurbished and restored graves honour six Saltash firefighters (Francis Brooking, 44, Stanley Crabb, 26, Alfred Crapp, 33, Bernard Jasper, 27, John Stanlake, 28, and Leslie Tibbs, 31), who were killed on April 22, 1941, in King Street, Devonport, during what remains the largest single loss of life for the fire brigade in England and Wales in any one incident during the war.
Project organiser Neil Stanlake said plans for the commemorative event are “slowly starting to come together” ahead of the ceremony on April 22. A newly designed storyboard, detailing the men’s stories, will also be erected beside the graves.
Despite extensive efforts, Mr Stanlake said descendants of Alfred Crapp and Stanley Crabb were unable to locate photographs of the two men, meaning their images will remain absent from the display.
The restoration project has drawn significant backing from the community, raising more than £13,000. Of that total, £5,000 was donated by The National Firemen’s Union. Every sponsor, regardless of the size of their contribution, will be acknowledged on the storyboard.
A church service will begin at 2pm, led by Rev Laura Bushell-Hawke alongside the Bishop of Plymouth, Bishop James Grier. Mr Stanlake said the bishop’s involvement is particularly fitting given the men were killed in Plymouth.
Descendants of the firemen are expected to attend, along with leading civic dignitaries, including the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall or deputy, the High Sheriff of Cornwall, senior fire and police officials, plus the mayors of Plymouth and Saltash.
Wreaths will be laid following the service, with a reception afterwards at The Ploughboy pub. Residents are encouraged to attend and pay their respects.
