PEOPLE living with health conditions like diabetes, arthritis, Parkinson’s or multiple sclerosis can be referred to free monthly community health activity drop-in sessions at Better leisure centres in Bodmin, Bude, Liskeard and Newquay.
Taking place from 10am to 12:30 pm at Bodmin, Bude and Newquay and from 2pm to 4pm at Liskeard, sessions are designed to show the benefits physical activity can make to long-term illness. The range of exercises available to try includes pickleball, gym tasters, soft tennis and chair-based movement.
Participants will also have an opportunity to chat with representatives from specialist community organisations like the Arthritis Trust, MS Society and Parkinson’s UK.
“Chronic ill health can lead to feelings of social isolation and despondency that can in turn lead to further deterioration,” said Karen Edmond, the community sport manager at GLL.
“That’s why getting together with others facing similar challenges and moving more in a safe, friendly environment is so important.
“Referrals come through GPs and social prescribing teams and booking isn’t required. Just turn up on the day and discover the difference activity can make for yourself.”
This month’s drop-in dates take place at Newquay Leisure World on February 24, Bodmin Leisure Centre on February 24, Bude Leisure Centre on February 26 and Liskeard on February 26.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs nine leisure centres in Cornwall on behalf of the council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.