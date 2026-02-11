A BABY loss charity supporting families across Cornwall and Devon has launched an ambitious new fundraising challenge – and it began with a symbolic walk across the Tamar Bridge.
Earlier this month, the team behind Plymouth-based Luna’s Fund gathered with trustees and supporters to cross the Tamar on foot, officially kicking off their ‘Steps to the Moon’ Challenge.
The February 3 date marked the anniversary of Luna 9’s historic soft landing on the Moon in 1966 – and now the charity is aiming to travel the same distance, 384,400 kilometres, collectively throughout the year.
Supporters from both sides of the Tamar are being invited to log miles by walking, running, cycling, swimming, rowing, wheeling or scooting, as part of a shared journey to reach the Moon by 29 November.
For founder and chief executive Aimee Green, who is from Saltash, the location was especially meaningful. The bridge, linking Cornwall and Devon, reflects the charity’s commitment to supporting bereaved families across the two counties.
Luna’s Fund was established in 2018 by Aimee and father Ryan Conroy after the loss of their first-born daughter, Luna, who was born sleeping on November 29, 2017. Since then, the charity has provided practical and emotional support to parents facing baby loss and pregnancy after loss throughout the South West.
“With Luna turning nine this year, the landing has inspired a challenge of our own,” explained Aimee. “On February 3, the Luna’s Fund team and some of our trustees and supporters, kicked off the challenge by walking across the Tamar Bridge, logging our first steps to the moon.
“We hope people will join us throughout the year to record the distance we’ve all travelled and ultimately reach our target by November 29.”
The challenge is designed to be inclusive and flexible, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to take part. Participants can record distances via the charity’s Strava and may also choose to raise sponsorship.
Aimee added: “Everyone is welcome to simply take part and support the journey, but supporters can also get together, set a target, and ask for sponsorship to fundraise for us if they wish.”
Luna’s Fund currently supports families who experience stillbirth (from 24 weeks’ gestation) through to neonatal death (up to 28 days) in Plymouth, through Derriford Hospital, and in Cornwall, through the Royal Cornwall Hospital. The charity also supports families who are pregnant again following a previous stillbirth or neonatal loss in Cornwall and Devon.
As part of its pregnancy after loss service, Luna’s Fund funds reassurance scans through approved private providers, helping parents navigate pregnancy with added support and care.
The charity hopes to expand its baby loss services to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and Torbay in 2026.
Families can refer themselves or a loved one to Luna’s Fund using forms available on the charity’s website. Medical and healthcare professionals supporting families through baby loss or pregnancy after loss can also make referrals directly.
More information about the ‘Steps to the Moon’ Challenge and referral criteria is available at www.lunasfund.com.
