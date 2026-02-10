A FLOCK of wayward Muscovy ducks has been safely rehomed after causing a flap by wandering dangerously close to the A38 near Notter Bridge.
The ducks were first spotted waddling worryingly close to traffic, sparking alarm among passing motorists.
Shony Arnold, from The Crooked Inn at Trematon near Saltash, said her phone quickly filled with messages from concerned locals reporting ducks straying on to the busy road.
“I had dozens of people getting in touch,” she said. “They definitely weren’t wild ducks, they’re not native to local rivers, so it looked like they’d been dumped nearby.”
Staff at the nearby Notter Park holiday site later confirmed the ducks had appeared in the area just days earlier. Their brush with danger was apparently encouraged by spilled seed from a passing feed lorry, which had tempted the birds up towards the roadside buffet on the A38.
Things escalated when passer-by Lizz Crosley pulled over after spotting the ducks on the carriageway. With help from her eight-year-old daughter, she carefully ushered the birds towards the river before calling the pub to ask for help.
“It became clear we should move fast and get it done ASAP before any of the ducks were killed or seriously injured,” said Shony. “When I arrived with the truck and lots of food, we were safely able to get them into the large crate and out of harm’s way.
Armed with a truck, plenty of food and a large dog crate, Shony returned to the scene and, with the help of locals, rounded up the birds safely and without fuss.
“It was wonderful to see the community rally together and get this situation solved. I'm glad we were able to get them out of harm's way,” added Shony.
The ducks were later delivered to a local woman who had offered to rehome them.
