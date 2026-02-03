A WOMAN from the Rame Peninsula has praised Specsavers Saltash for their quick and professional response after a sudden eye bleed left her fearing she might lose her sight.
Gail, a nurse, first noticed a dramatic change while out walking.
“It was like a thick cobweb or dirty net curtain had been put over my eye,” she said. “I couldn’t see much at all. There was no pain, just this disorienting feeling of losing vision in that eye. I was terrified I might go blind.”
Alarmed, she called the locally owned and run Specsavers Saltash. Despite the short notice, the team were able to fit her in immediately for an emergency assessment. The opticians carried out a series of thorough tests and concerned about her condition, contacted Plymouth’s Royal Eye Infirmary to arrange an urgent hospital appointment.
Doctors at the hospital diagnosed Gail with a vitreous bleed, a serious condition that can cause significant vision loss and, in some cases, permanent blindness.
“Specsavers acted so quickly,” she said. “They were professional, sensitive and extremely supportive. They even followed up with phone calls to make sure I was okay. And their emergency assessment was free of charge, which is so important – people shouldn’t hesitate to seek urgent help because of money.”
Although Gail’s vision has improved, she continues to see floaters in her eye. “The doctors don’t know what caused the bleed. I just have to watch and wait. It might take months to fully recover,” she said. “It was all quite frightening at the time because it happened so suddenly, but Specsavers made a scary situation feel manageable.”
Matt Morgan, retail director at Specsavers Saltash, said he was relieved to hear Gail is now recovering.
“Any sudden deterioration in vision can be very alarming, which is why we prioritise seeing patients immediately when they notice changes. Early intervention is crucial. The sooner you catch problems, the better the chances of preventing them from worsening,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of regular eye tests. “Even if you don’t notice symptoms, routine eye exams can detect a wide range of conditions before they become serious. And if you experience a sudden change in vision, don’t wait – get checked straight away. It could make all the difference.”
Gail’s experience highlights the vital role local opticians can play in emergency eye care. By recognising the seriousness of her symptoms and liaising directly with hospital specialists, Specsavers Saltash ensured she received fast, professional treatment and reassurance at a stressful time.
“I felt confident in their care from the moment I walked in,” Gail said. “It was frightening, but they gave me clear guidance, handled everything sensitively, and supported me throughout. I’m incredibly grateful for their quick action.”
Gail’s experience shows just how important it is to take sudden changes in vision seriously.
“Don’t ignore sudden changes in your eyesight,” she added. “Get it checked as soon as possible. I was lucky Specsavers acted so quickly – it made all the difference.”
