A PATIENT sexually assaulted by a disgraced NHS doctor at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro has secured a five-figure out-of-court settlement after failures in their care were admitted.
Thompsons Solicitors said the compensation was agreed following the abuse carried out by Dr Iuliu Stan who worked at the hospital between 2015 and 2020.
A medical tribunal ruled he sexually assaulted victims by administering rectal medication for his own gratification. He has since been struck off the medical register.
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has previously written to around 200 patients, apologising for Dr Stan’s “completely unacceptable abuse” and professional misconduct.
Thompsons Solicitors has secured what is believed to be the first settlement in the cases arising from this abuse, after the trust admitted negligence.
The out-of-court settlement reflects the physical and emotional impact of the abuse on the patient.
The trust accepted that Dr Stan breached his professional duties, including prescribing and administering rectal medication without consent and without basic safeguarding, such as providing a chaperone.
Samantha Hemsley, a partner at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “The trust has accepted that Dr Stan’s actions were negligent and caused serious harm. Many patients were left distressed after discovering that the treatment they received was an abuse. An abuse that occurred whilst they were at their most vulnerable.
“A financial settlement can never erase what has occurred here, however we are pleased to have secured compensation for our client and to have held this doctor accountable for his actions. Our client can now look forward with confidence that the therapy and support needed to come to terms with what happened is available when needed.
“Sadly, we already know many more patients have suffered. We are here to represent and support anyone affected. We hope those managing the hospital will ensure safeguards are in place to prevent anything like this happening again.”
