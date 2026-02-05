A full-time carer from Helston has joined the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Will.I.Am and Paris Hilton after securing a £90,000 supercar in an online competition.
Cornish carer, Tim Hart, couldn’t believe his luck after he was told that he’d won a McLaren 12C in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition.
The life-changing win was revealed when BOTB presenter Christian Williams arrived at his home in Helston to surprise him.
“That’s crazy. No way,” he said. “My mind is racing right now.”
Due to availability on the day, BOTB actually arrived with a McLaren 570GT for the surprise reveal.
Having never sat in a McLaren before, Tim was invited by Christian to jump inside and fire up the engine.
“It’s amazing, and I’m beyond words,” Tim said. “I used to go to London with my dad and look at cars like this through the windows and think, ‘what if?’”
Speaking the following day, Tim admitted the moment still hadn’t sunk in.
“It feels like a dream, and one that I haven’t woken up from,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever won anything.”
The win also came as an early birthday present, with Tim set to turn 46 this month.
“The money would make a huge difference to our lives,” he said.
Christian said: “Tim’s reaction was incredible. He was completely shocked, and you could see the emotion straight away.
“Whether he decides to keep the car or take the cash alternative, this is a prize that can really make a difference for him and his family, and that’s what makes moments like this so special.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.